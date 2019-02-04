Former Labour Minister Has a Hard Time on Twitter

Former Labour DfID Minister Sally Keeble was having a hard time on Twitter on Friday night, retweeting a picture of a generously-sized male anatomy from the account @DickPicsCams as she prepared for Labour’s East Midlands conference in the morning. Big thumbs?

The former Northampton North MP, who is still Labour’s candidate for the seat despite having failed to retake it twice since 2010, naturally blamed the incident on a “hack”:

She’s since undone the retweet, yet as of this morning it’s still prominently on show in her Twitter likes. Saving it for quick access later?

UPDATE: After staying up for a solid 48 hours, the prodigious picture has finally gone down from Keeble’s likes…

