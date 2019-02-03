Vince Cable Discussing New Third Party With Labour MPs

'Where there are common values, we will cooperate together' – Lib Dem leader @vincecable is not ruling out starting a new party with disgruntled Labour MPs. #Ridge For more, head here: https://t.co/y0ZoN9dk4C pic.twitter.com/0t2ygTkFeJ — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) February 3, 2019

Vince Cable says he’s been in discussions for months with large groups of Labour MPs (and some Tories) about breaking away to form a new third party, although he’s vague about how it would actually work. Will he be happy playing second fiddle to Chuka?