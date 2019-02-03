Sajid: General Election is “Last Thing the Country Needs”

Sajid squashes renewed speculation that a general election could be on the cards this year, whether before or after the UK formally leaves the EU. A politics-weary country is unlikely to look kindly on the party that forces a fifth major vote in six years on them…

February 3, 2019 at 1:14 pm

