Barry Gardiner: I Abhor What’s Gone on in Venezuela

Barry Gardiner says you have “no moral platform” if you don’t speak out against human rights abuses in left-wing countries as well as right-wing countries. He might need to have a word with his party leadership…

February 3, 2019

Quote of the Day

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

