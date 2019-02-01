Numbers of International Students Up Despite Brexit

New data published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency has revealed that numbers of both EU and Non-EU students attending British universities have risen again, despite Brexit. In 2017/18, 458,490 international students a rise of 16,000 from the year before, and a rise of 20,000 from the year of the referendum. Although both EU and Non-EU numbers have grown, the biggest increase came from non-EU countries…

For the first time ever, the number of Chinese students studying in the UK has gone above 100,000, up from 95,000 last year. It’s worth remembering that even before the referendum, more non-EU students came to the UK to study than EU students, by a margin of 3:1…

