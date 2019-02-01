McDonnell Teams Up With Anti-Semitic Rapper to Defend Maduro

Earlier this week John McDonnell teamed up with rapper ‘Lowkey’ to support what they call “dialogue” rather than “regime change” in Venezuela. The left’s classic tactic for standing up for murderous dictators without explicitly supporting them. All that “dialogue” has yielded so far is widespread suffering and a refugee crisis on the scale of Syria…

But who is ‘Lowkey’? Last year he was caught out on Radio 1 ranting against “zombies and Zionists” and a global elite running capitalism during his live broadcast. His twitter feed is teaming with anti-semitic content clearly in breach of the IHRA workign definition on anti-Semitism adopted by the Labour Party.

The state of Israel was and is a racist endeavour. #longlivepalestine — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) September 4, 2018

#PalestineSpeakUp if Benny Morris can say the establishment of Israel necessitated ethnic cleansing why can’t Palestinians? — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) August 17, 2018

Wreaths don’t kill people but £490 million worth of arms sales from Britain to Israel since 2014 do regularly. Pretty much every Friday, you intellectual robots masquerading as journalists. — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) August 13, 2018

One can choose to tie themself to a non-Palestine centric Zionism of Pinsker or spiritual Zionism of Buber but those weren’t ever dominant trends in the Zionist movement. Jabotinskyite Stern gang-esque Zionism is dominant and it means murder for Palestinians. — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) August 25, 2018

What is the Shadow Chancellor doing associating with him..?