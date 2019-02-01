McDonnell Teams Up With Anti-Semitic Rapper to Defend Maduro

Earlier this week John McDonnell teamed up with rapper ‘Lowkey’ to support what they call “dialogue” rather than “regime change” in Venezuela. The left’s classic tactic for standing up for murderous dictators without explicitly supporting them. All that “dialogue” has yielded so far is widespread suffering and a refugee crisis on the scale of Syria…

But who is ‘Lowkey’? Last year he was caught out on Radio 1 ranting against “zombies and Zionists” and a global elite running capitalism during his live broadcast. His twitter feed is teaming with anti-semitic content clearly in breach of the IHRA workign definition on anti-Semitism adopted by the Labour Party.

What is the Shadow Chancellor doing associating with him..?

February 1, 2019

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

