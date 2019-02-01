IDS, Mike Gapes, and Wes Streeting Locked In Prison

Fiona Onasanya isn’t the only MP to be locked away in prison this week. Iain Duncan Smith, Mike Gapes, and Wes Streeting are all spending the day in the slammer to raise money for ‘Every Life Has A Purpose’, a charity offering play opportunities for disabled and disadvantaged children. They each have to raise £1,000 to make bail…

At the time of writing, IDS has smashed through the target to £1,255, Wes is nearly there with £800, but Mike is languishing on just £195. You could go to their fundraising pages to let Wes and Mike go free. But on the other hand…

February 1, 2019 at 11:57 am

