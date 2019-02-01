Chuka’s Local Party Seized by Corbynites in Mass Meeting

Corbynites succeeded in seizing control of Chuka’s local Labour Party in Streatham last night, with local members turning out in their hundreds to a mass meeting in order to vote to change the model for participation at meetings, so that any member can vote no matter how long they’ve been in the party or whether or not they hold a position. They won. This is a big win for Corbynites and a big step towards deselection for Chuka…

The meeting was reportedly chaotic, with heckling, intimidation, and general confusion throughout the meeting. The final tally saw 190 members voting to change the system and 183 voting against – a knife-edge result of 50.9% – 49.1%, with victorious Corbynites gloating using the #ChuckChuka hashtag. They are desperate for the symbolic victory of pushing him out before he jumps to his new centrist party…

Momentum strategically began their deselection moves last year against Brexit-backing Labour MPs like Kate Hoey, Frank Field, John Mann, and Graham Stringer, thereby bringing some fanatical remain-voting Blairites on board the deselection train. Now their revolution is eating their own…