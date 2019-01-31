Wollaston Would “Probably” Stand as an Independent

Sarah Wollaston has said that she would “probably” stand as an independent in a future election if she resigns the Conservative whip over Brexit. Wollaston said that she would resign from the Conservatives if the Government ended up heading for no deal, even if it was by default rather than by design. Given her recent voting record she might as well have resigned already…
The Backstop is Built on Delusion | CapX
Enough is Enough on EU Tobacco Control | Comment Central
Muslim School Discriminates Against Girls At Lunch | Telegraph
Corbyn is Our Chavez | Morning Star
No10 Accused of Breaking Negotiator Promise | The Sun
How Not To Be a Selfish Conservative | ConWoman
Will Brexit Bother the Six Nations? | UnHerd
Have Digital Counterpublics Given Us Populism? | EJO
Profile: The Prime Minister’s Sounding Board | Andrew Gimson
Robbins Warned May To Not Go Back to Brussels | Telegraph
May Woos Labour MPs With Cash | The Times
Selmayr is Taking Over the Brexit Negotiations | Speccie
We Need to Come Together | Rees Mogg & Green
Alt-Right Euro Conference Flops | Red Roar
How To Embrace Generation Z | Liz Truss
Enough is Enough on EU Tobacco Control | Comment Central
Muslim School Discriminates Against Girls At Lunch | Telegraph
Corbyn is Our Chavez | Morning Star
No10 Accused of Breaking Negotiator Promise | The Sun
How Not To Be a Selfish Conservative | ConWoman
Will Brexit Bother the Six Nations? | UnHerd
Have Digital Counterpublics Given Us Populism? | EJO
Profile: The Prime Minister’s Sounding Board | Andrew Gimson
Robbins Warned May To Not Go Back to Brussels | Telegraph
May Woos Labour MPs With Cash | The Times
Selmayr is Taking Over the Brexit Negotiations | Speccie
We Need to Come Together | Rees Mogg & Green
Alt-Right Euro Conference Flops | Red Roar
How To Embrace Generation Z | Liz Truss