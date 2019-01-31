Lib Dems Accept David ‘The Jews’ Ward Back Into Party

David ‘The Jews’ Ward has been accepted back into the Liberal Democrats, after he was finally sacked in 2017 for his “deeply offensive and antisemitic” comments. Despite this, Ward has in recent months been campaigning for the party.

Previously the Lib Dems refused to kick him out when he said he would fire rockets at Israel, when he mocked the #JeSuisJuif hashtag at the time of the Kosher supermarket murders, ranted about “the Jews” on Holocaust Memorial Day, compared Israel-Palestine to the Holocaust, and attacked the Home Affairs inquiry on anti-Semitism.

It was only after Ward blamed the west for the murder of PC Keith Palmer, and wrote a 15,000 word thesis on “the influence of the Israeli lobby on the British political system” that he was finally booted out. Given the Lib Dem’s refusal to crack down on him for years on end, perhaps it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that they let their odious former MP back in…