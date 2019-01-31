Labour MP Cancels Local Brexit Meeting, Votes for Anti-Brexit Amendments

On Friday Labour MP Cat Smith was due to hold a public meeting promising to discuss Brexit with her constituents, a majority of whom voted to leave the EU. The meeting was due to take place in one of the highest voting wards in her constituency…

Writing on Facebook the evening before the meeting was due to take place, Smith said she had “been advised to cancel the event due to concerns over security… a decision about going ahead with meetings in Knott End and Lancaster will be made in the morning following further discussions with the police.” Strangely, Lancashire Police insist they had not advised Smith to cancel the event. Why did she imply they had..?

Surely this abrupt cancellation of the meeting can’t be anything to do with the fact that three days later she voted for all the Second Referendum Campaign backed amendments…