Chuka’s Local Party Making Deselection Moves This Evening

Streatham Constituency Labour Party is this evening holding a special all member meeting to vote on whether future meetings should be switched from a delegate based ‘General Committee’ structure to an ‘All Member Meeting’ structure, whereby any member can vote – a move recommended by Corbyn’s ‘Democracy Review’. By switching to All Member Meetings with one member one vote, it will be a lot easier for the new influx of Momentum members to successfully move to deselect Chuka…

But local left wing members are worried that the Blairite controlled local party executive are deliberately not publicising the meeting so that they can keep the General Committee structure and keep pro-Chuka control of the local party.

The meeting was originally supposed to take place in November but was abruptly cancelled without a reason being given. Now the hard left are so worried that the meeting will be poorly attended by new Corbynista members that they have drafted in left wing websites and even Owen Jones to promote the new meeting. One to watch…