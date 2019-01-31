Chuka’s Head Polished Live on TV

A beady eyed co-conspirator noticed the rousing spectacle of our good friend Chuka having his head polished off on Politics Live a couple of weeks ago during the opening title sequence. Guido hopes that Mrs. U wasn’t watching…
The Backstop is Built on Delusion | CapX
Enough is Enough on EU Tobacco Control | Comment Central
Muslim School Discriminates Against Girls At Lunch | Telegraph
Corbyn is Our Chavez | Morning Star
No10 Accused of Breaking Negotiator Promise | The Sun
How Not To Be a Selfish Conservative | ConWoman
Will Brexit Bother the Six Nations? | UnHerd
Have Digital Counterpublics Given Us Populism? | EJO
Profile: The Prime Minister’s Sounding Board | Andrew Gimson
Robbins Warned May To Not Go Back to Brussels | Telegraph
May Woos Labour MPs With Cash | The Times
Selmayr is Taking Over the Brexit Negotiations | Speccie
We Need to Come Together | Rees Mogg & Green
Alt-Right Euro Conference Flops | Red Roar
How To Embrace Generation Z | Liz Truss
Enough is Enough on EU Tobacco Control | Comment Central
Muslim School Discriminates Against Girls At Lunch | Telegraph
Corbyn is Our Chavez | Morning Star
No10 Accused of Breaking Negotiator Promise | The Sun
How Not To Be a Selfish Conservative | ConWoman
Will Brexit Bother the Six Nations? | UnHerd
Have Digital Counterpublics Given Us Populism? | EJO
Profile: The Prime Minister’s Sounding Board | Andrew Gimson
Robbins Warned May To Not Go Back to Brussels | Telegraph
May Woos Labour MPs With Cash | The Times
Selmayr is Taking Over the Brexit Negotiations | Speccie
We Need to Come Together | Rees Mogg & Green
Alt-Right Euro Conference Flops | Red Roar
How To Embrace Generation Z | Liz Truss