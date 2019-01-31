Chuka’s Head Polished Live on TV

A beady eyed co-conspirator noticed the rousing spectacle of our good friend Chuka having his head polished off on Politics Live a couple of weeks ago during the opening title sequence. Guido hopes that Mrs. U wasn’t watching…

January 31, 2019 at 5:15 pm

Quote of the Day

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

