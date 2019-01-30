PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Toby Perkins (Chesterfield) (Lab)
Q2 Sandy Martin (Ipswich) (Lab)
Q3 Owen Smith (Pontypridd) (Lab)
Q4 Tracy Brabin (Batley and Spen) (Lab)
Q5 Ian Paisley (North Antrim) (DUP)
Q6 Mr John Baron (Basildon and Billericay) (Con)
Q7 Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South) (Lab)
Q8 Mr John Whittingdale (Maldon) (Con)
Q9 Mr Stephen Hepburn (Jarrow) (Lab)
Q10 Chris Philp (Croydon South) (Con)
Q11 Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds) (Con)
Q12 Jack Dromey (Birmingham, Erdington) (Lab)
Q13 Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport) (Lab)
Q14 Marsha De Cordova (Battersea) (Lab)
Q15 Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden) (Lab)

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

