How Much has Fiona Onasanya Earned Since Being Sentenced?

A crafty co-conspirator has created this handy website so Fiona Onasanya’s constituents can keep track of exactly how much she has earned from the taxpayer as she continues to collect her MP’s salary while serving her three months in prison for perverting the course of justice. She’s already earned almost £250 in just one day of sitting in jail…

That’s before you consider her Parliamentary staffing allowance for the three months of up to £37,725, not to mention the cost of her living at Her Majesty’s pleasure which could be around another £17,000. All the while the people of Peterborough don’t have an MP. She should do the honourable thing and resign now rather than waiting for her constituents to force her out…

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

