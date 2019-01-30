May Sets Out Backstop Alternatives

Another typically turgid exchange between May and Corbyn at PMQs, but it did at least give May the chance to set out a range of alternative arrangements to the backstop. Plenty for the EU to be thinking about…
How To Embrace Generation Z | Liz Truss
Crawford Falconer Brought Into Negotiating Team | The Sun
On Last Night’s Votes | John Redwood MP
Brexit’s Unheard Voices | UnHerd
Italy’s Credit Crunch Deepens, Recession Stalks Europe | AEP
A Glimmer of Hope From Brussels | John Baron MP
Is Prevent Producing Terrorists? | UnHerd
Brexit Lessons from the Expenses Scandal | Douglas Carswell
The Best Way to Ensure a Proper Brexit | Graham Brady
Leavers Risk No Brexit if They Don’t Back Brady | ConHome
Brexiteers Should Get Behind Brady | Matthew Elliott
Why Cooper-Boles Must Be Defeated | HuffPo
Why the ERG Won’t Back Brady Amendment | Katy Balls
Is This The End Of Personal Responsibility? | UnHerd
Oxfam Preaching from the Top of a Swiss Mountain | Times
Crawford Falconer Brought Into Negotiating Team | The Sun
On Last Night’s Votes | John Redwood MP
Brexit’s Unheard Voices | UnHerd
Italy’s Credit Crunch Deepens, Recession Stalks Europe | AEP
A Glimmer of Hope From Brussels | John Baron MP
Is Prevent Producing Terrorists? | UnHerd
Brexit Lessons from the Expenses Scandal | Douglas Carswell
The Best Way to Ensure a Proper Brexit | Graham Brady
Leavers Risk No Brexit if They Don’t Back Brady | ConHome
Brexiteers Should Get Behind Brady | Matthew Elliott
Why Cooper-Boles Must Be Defeated | HuffPo
Why the ERG Won’t Back Brady Amendment | Katy Balls
Is This The End Of Personal Responsibility? | UnHerd
Oxfam Preaching from the Top of a Swiss Mountain | Times