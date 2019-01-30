Rent Boris Johnson’s Home For £2,000 a Week: Picture Special

Guido brings you an extra-special edition of Through the Keyhole – taking you inside the former home of Boris Johnson where he fought and won the EU referendum. The historic £3 million end-of-terrace perched next to Regent’s Canal in Islington can be yours to rent for just £2,000 a week. Less than half the eye-watering £4,500 a week Remainers are stumping up for Stop Brexit Man’s Westminster palace…

Plenty of space to entertain your friends in this elegant living room, there’s even a piano if you fancy giving a little rendition. Just don’t play Ode to Joy…

Cook your meals in the open plan kitchen where Michael Gove reportedly convinced Boris to back Brexit. A little taste of history…

The spacious master bedroom has a nice oriental tinge as well as its own private roof terrace and adjoining dressing room. That sofa might come in handy for when you’ve fallen out with your other half…

Take your pick from the three stylishly decorated bathrooms spread over the house’s five floors. Very nice…

The large garden out the back is perfect for having friends round for a barbeque on those hot summer weekends. Just don’t forget to organise your leadership bid too…