Churchill-Hating MSP is Self-Described Communist and Kim Jong-Un Fan

Ross Greer was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, as one of six Green Party MSPs. He rose to UK wide attention this week, attracting the ire of Piers Morgan, by calling Winston Churchill a “white supremacist” and a “mass murderer” on Twitter. People shouldn’t have been surprised. Greer has a long and distinguished history of writing stupid things on Twitter…

Guido has compiled some of the sillier and more sinister things he has tweeted over the years. These include…

  • Wanting the Scottish Youth Parliament to congratulate Kim Jong Un
  • Calling for “FULL COMMUNISM”
  • Calling on the Greens to oppose “NATO imperialism”
  • Wanting to sing the Internationale
  • Resenting being called a “former” communist
  • Stating that the only war was “class war”
  • Calling himself a “watermelon” (green outside, red inside)
  • Admitting to chanting “we’re selling the Falklands when Thatcher dies” at Tories

What a lovely chap. Read a curated selection of his tweets below…

Tags: ,
People:
January 30, 2019 at 4:31 pm

Green News



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Charles Moore on the aid charity’s sex scandal…

“Oxfam was the Harvey Weinstein of aid – arrogant, bullying, conspicuous in its faults, yet utterly immune until the balance of fear mysteriously changed overnight.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Who Can Beat Corbyn? Who Can Beat Corbyn?
READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs READ: Number 10’s Chequers Slides For MPs
Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove Liz Truss: Wood Burning Gove
Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable” Mogg and 13 Other MPs Write to May Declaring Transition Deal “Completely Unacceptable”
Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ Corbynistas Hold Boozy Victory Party as Moderates Vacate HQ
Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories Gloria De Piero’s Office Manager Still In Job Despite Defecting to Tories
Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters Fake LibDem Newspaper Lies to Richmond and Twickenham Voters
Inside the Freer Launch Inside the Freer Launch
Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News Labour Head of Broadcast Now Working For BBC News
Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News Owen Jones’ Viral Fake News
Hawking on Corbyn Hawking on Corbyn