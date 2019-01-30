Churchill-Hating MSP is Self-Described Communist and Kim Jong-Un Fan

Ross Greer was elected to the Scottish Parliament in 2016, as one of six Green Party MSPs. He rose to UK wide attention this week, attracting the ire of Piers Morgan, by calling Winston Churchill a “white supremacist” and a “mass murderer” on Twitter. People shouldn’t have been surprised. Greer has a long and distinguished history of writing stupid things on Twitter…

Guido has compiled some of the sillier and more sinister things he has tweeted over the years. These include…

Wanting the Scottish Youth Parliament to congratulate Kim Jong Un

Calling for “FULL COMMUNISM”

Calling on the Greens to oppose “NATO imperialism”

Wanting to sing the Internationale

Resenting being called a “former” communist

Stating that the only war was “class war”

Calling himself a “watermelon” (green outside, red inside)

Admitting to chanting “we’re selling the Falklands when Thatcher dies” at Tories

What a lovely chap. Read a curated selection of his tweets below…