CCHQ Snubs Barwell in SpAd Power Play

On Friday afternoon, government Special Advisers will be having their first interdepartmental meeting in months, after an unusually long period of no formal meetings at all. The meeting will not be taking place in the usual venue of Number 10, instead it be held round the corner in CCHQ, in what is being seen by some as a sabre rattling move. Conservative Party Chairman Brandon Lewis emailed SpAds to invite them over…

Guido understands that this is a snub to the Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff, Gavin Barwell, who many within CCHQ, as well as the Prime Minister’s husband, see as a big problem. Hyper-Remainer Barwell is seen as “a blockage” to party unity, and his attempts to water down Brexit by bringing Labour Remainers on board have led many to the conclusion that he should go…

UPDATE: A CCHQ source gets in touch to say: “The meeting on Friday is a chance for the Party Chairman to brief SpAds about the forthcoming local election campaign. The regular SpAd catch-up meetings at No10 will continue as normal in the coming weeks.”