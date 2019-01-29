Opposition Leader Pleads With Carney Over Venezuelan Gold

Juan Guaido, the newly declared legitimate leader of Venezuela, has written to Mark Carney and Theresa May imploring that they prevent the transaction of £1 billion in gold to the illegitimate Maduro regime. The gold held by the Bank of England makes up 15% of Venezeula’s foreign currency reserves…

In the letter, Guaido wrote “If the money is transferred it will be used by the illegitimate and kleptocratic regime of Nicolas Maduro to repress and brutalise the Venezuelan people.” Guido agrees with Guaido…

As the Bank of England is independent, the Government can’t block the transaction itself, but could lean on Carney to do so. This issue has been running for months. Why has Carney still not blocked it?