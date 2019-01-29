Labour’s Shadow NI Secretary Doesn’t Understand Article 50

Labour’s Shadow Northern Ireland Secretary Tony Lloyd had an embarrassing appearance on Bloomberg TV this morning when he called the 29th March 2019 an “arbitrary” date, appearing not to understand that it is written into UK and EU law. Despite 498 MPs including the Labour leadership voting to set 29th March as exit day when they voted to trigger Article 50…

“I think if there is a good chance that today we will see the time frame begin to move away from that March 29th, very arbitrary deadline by the way there’s nothing in law, nothing anywhere else said March 29th had to be that date.”

If they can’t even get the basics right…

January 29, 2019 at 10:47 am

