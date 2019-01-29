Graham Brady’s Backstop Amendment Passes 317 to 301

After 24 hours of drama, Graham Brady’s amendment calling for the backstop to be replaced has been approved by the Commons by 317 to 301. Majority of 16…

It is a fair majority of MPs on an amendment which expresses conditional approval for a deal, providing legally binding changes are made to the backstop. The EU’s photocopiers are already going into overdrive recycling old statements about the deal being non-negotiable, the reality is that they cannot ignore this vote. MPs have given May a powerful mandate, it’s time she used it and stood up to the EU…

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

