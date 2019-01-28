Saj Scraps Tens of Thousands Migration Target

The Home Secretary for the first time officially said this afternoon that there will be “no targets” for future migration numbers, but that the Government remains committed to bringing migration down to “sustainable levels.” The tens of thousands albatross, allegedly invented a decade ago live on air in a radio studio, looks like it is finally dead…

January 28, 2019

Quote of the Day

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

