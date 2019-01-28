Rich’s Monday Morning View

May’s Deal Could Yet Be Fixed | Boris
Grieve Has Turned Me from Remain to Leave | Dan Hodges
Bonfire of SJW Clickbait ‘Journalists’ | Spectator
Withdrawal Agreement Could Be Reopened | Alex Wickham
Trouble in Grantham for Boles | ConservativeHome
Is Harry Potter an Apologist for Neoliberalism? | UnHerd
DUP Agree To Back May IF Backstop Is Time Limited | The Sun
Corbyn’s Dream Is Crumbling in Venezuela | Priti Patel
Barnier Mounts Unicorn, Gallops Towards Backstop | ConHome
End Brexit Feud, Queen Tells Warring Politicians | The Times
The People’s Vote Campaign isn’t Dead Yet | Katy Balls
Corbyn Hosts Venezuelan Diplomat in Parliament | City AM
US Sanctions Did Not Cause Venezuela’s Woes | ASI
Dire State of Tory London Campaign Machine | ConHome
Wishful Thinking Over Immigration Won’t Wash | ConWoman
Grieve Has Turned Me from Remain to Leave | Dan Hodges
Bonfire of SJW Clickbait ‘Journalists’ | Spectator
Withdrawal Agreement Could Be Reopened | Alex Wickham
Trouble in Grantham for Boles | ConservativeHome
Is Harry Potter an Apologist for Neoliberalism? | UnHerd
DUP Agree To Back May IF Backstop Is Time Limited | The Sun
Corbyn’s Dream Is Crumbling in Venezuela | Priti Patel
Barnier Mounts Unicorn, Gallops Towards Backstop | ConHome
End Brexit Feud, Queen Tells Warring Politicians | The Times
The People’s Vote Campaign isn’t Dead Yet | Katy Balls
Corbyn Hosts Venezuelan Diplomat in Parliament | City AM
US Sanctions Did Not Cause Venezuela’s Woes | ASI
Dire State of Tory London Campaign Machine | ConHome
Wishful Thinking Over Immigration Won’t Wash | ConWoman