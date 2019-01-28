Miliband Calls For Inquiry Into His Wife’s Client

Local Doncaster MP Ed Miliband has been taking a brave stand against HS2, which is an interesting contrast to the position that Labour Leader Ed Miliband took. He now opposes it so much that last week he pledged to push for “a proper examination and inquiry into how HS2 can have got things so wrong” arguing that “my constituents deserve answers about how they have been so badly let down.”

This is a brave call. An expansive inquiry might well end up looking closely at the work of a certain lawyer who worked extensively on HS2 for the Department for Transport, Ms Justine Thornton QC. Who just so happens to be his wife…