Dominic Grieve’s Slippery Letter to MPs

Dominic Grieve has been spamming MPs with a letter trying to convince them to back his amendment (g) tomorrow, which would suspend Parliament’s Standing Orders every Tuesday from 12th February until the end of March. Giving Grieve and his cronies free rein to disrupt Brexit on a weekly basis with Bercow’s assistance…

Naturally Grieve adopts his avuncular ‘impartial defender of the constitution’ persona in the letter, while using misleading arguments to justify doing the complete opposite. Grieve writes that the amendment “presupposes no specific outcome to the debates it would help initiate”. Yet Grieve himself personally tabled two Bills calling for a second referendum just two weeks ago…

Grieve claims that “Government control over the Order Paper is not an ancient constitutional principle, but the product of 20th Century Standing Orders.” Grieve is wilfully misinformed on this point – as the literature states it is in fact a centuries old convention, with origins dating back to 1811…

Grieve was claiming last week that his amendment wouldn’t be used to force through minority legislation such as Yvette Cooper’s Bill to delay Brexit. In today’s letter he specifically says that his amendment will give MPs further chances to get Cooper’s Bill through if it “fails for any reason to reach the statute book”…

The ongoing mystery about Dominic Grieve is how his softly-spoken manner and well-crafted sophistry continue to trick MPs into taking his arguments at face value when he has overtly been front and centre of the efforts to reverse Brexit altogether for months. Any MPs who truly believe they have a duty to respect the referendum result are simply kidding themselves if they get taken in by him again…