Chris Williamson’s Shameful Venezuelan Statement

Chris Williamson stood up in the chamber to claim that “the truth is millions support the Maduro Government.” He’s probably right, just most of those millions are wealthy Trotskyist Westerners like him who have never had to endure socialist oppression…
