Chris Williamson’s Shameful Venezuelan Statement

Chris Williamson stood up in the chamber to claim that “the truth is millions support the Maduro Government.” He’s probably right, just most of those millions are wealthy Trotskyist Westerners like him who have never had to endure socialist oppression…

Tags:
People:
January 28, 2019 at 4:41 pm

Sketch Round-Up



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.