Brady “Hopeful” of Getting Backstop Amendment Through

Sir Graham Brady is spending today pitching his backstop amendment to MPs, telling Sky News that while he has not yet been told whether the Government will formally support the amendment, he is “hopeful” of getting “nearly all if not all” Tory MPs on board as well as some Labour moderates. He also warns against the Cooper/Boles and Grieve amendments designed to kick Brexit into the long grass. “Delay is the enemy of decision”…

January 28, 2019 at 10:40 am

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

