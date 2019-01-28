Baroness Warsi Speaking With Terrorist Organisation in Parliament

Former Conservative Party Chair Baroness Warsi is set to speak at a ‘Palestine in Parliament’ event tomorrow, where she will “hear directly from”, among others, Interpal, an organisation that has been classified as a ‘Specially Designated Global Terrorist’ entity by the USA.

According to the US Treasury Department, Interpal is one of several “charities that provide support to Hamas and form part of its funding network in Europe.” Its managing trustee, Essam Mustafa, is a former member of Hamas’s executive committee and was recently pictured clapping and singing with Hamas’s leader, Ismail Haniyeh, on an official visit to Gaza. What is Baroness Warsi doing speaking alongside an organisation like that?

UPDATE: Originally set to take place tomorrow, the Chair of the Britain-Palestine APPG RIchard Burden has emailed invitees saying “regrettably we have had to postpone this reception owing to the Brexit debate and vote now scheduled for the same date in the Commons.” Perhaps this postponement may now become indefinite…