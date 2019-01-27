Rayner: “Politicians Have Failed the Public” if We End Up With Second Referendum

Shadow Education Secretary and Corbyn ally Angela Rayner with a pretty robust takedown of holding a second referendum or extending Article 50. “Us as politicians have failed the public”…

January 27, 2019 at 11:58 am

Quote of the Day

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

