Rayner: “Politicians Have Failed the Public” if We End Up With Second Referendum

Shadow Education Secretary and Corbyn ally Angela Rayner with a pretty robust takedown of holding a second referendum or extending Article 50. “Us as politicians have failed the public”…
Withdrawal Agreement Could Be Reopened | Alex Wickham
Trouble in Grantham for Boles | ConservativeHome
Is Harry Potter an Apologist for Neoliberalism? | UnHerd
DUP Agree To Back May IF Backstop Is Time Limited | The Sun
Corbyn’s Dream Is Crumbling in Venezuela | Priti Patel
Barnier Mounts Unicorn, Gallops Towards Backstop | ConHome
End Brexit Feud, Queen Tells Warring Politicians | The Times
The People’s Vote Campaign isn’t Dead Yet | Katy Balls
Corbyn Hosts Venezuelan Diplomat in Parliament | City AM
US Sanctions Did Not Cause Venezuela’s Woes | ASI
Dire State of Tory London Campaign Machine | ConHome
Wishful Thinking Over Immigration Won’t Wash | ConWoman
If We Rule Out No Deal, We’ll Regret It | John Mills
May Must Show Leadership on Brexit | Johnny Mercer MP
On Brexit, Auntie Just Can’t Help Herself | UnHerd
Trouble in Grantham for Boles | ConservativeHome
Is Harry Potter an Apologist for Neoliberalism? | UnHerd
DUP Agree To Back May IF Backstop Is Time Limited | The Sun
Corbyn’s Dream Is Crumbling in Venezuela | Priti Patel
Barnier Mounts Unicorn, Gallops Towards Backstop | ConHome
End Brexit Feud, Queen Tells Warring Politicians | The Times
The People’s Vote Campaign isn’t Dead Yet | Katy Balls
Corbyn Hosts Venezuelan Diplomat in Parliament | City AM
US Sanctions Did Not Cause Venezuela’s Woes | ASI
Dire State of Tory London Campaign Machine | ConHome
Wishful Thinking Over Immigration Won’t Wash | ConWoman
If We Rule Out No Deal, We’ll Regret It | John Mills
May Must Show Leadership on Brexit | Johnny Mercer MP
On Brexit, Auntie Just Can’t Help Herself | UnHerd