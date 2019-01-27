Ireland Vague on Hard Border

Irish Government ministers have been out in force this morning trying to clean up the mess the EU has gotten itself into over the backstop this week. Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee was evasive on whether there would be no hard border in the event of the deal. Have they been taking lessons from Corbyn on how to maintain so many contradictory positions on Brexit at once?

January 27, 2019 at 12:33 pm

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

