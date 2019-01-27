Ireland Vague on Hard Border

"Can you guarantee that if there is a #NoDealBrexit there will be no hard border in Ireland?" – Sophy #Ridge asks Fine Gael's Minister for European Affairs @HMcEntee. Follow it live here: https://t.co/a6IEouRoGb pic.twitter.com/lbzCehFUMA — Ridge on Sunday (@RidgeOnSunday) January 27, 2019

Irish Government ministers have been out in force this morning trying to clean up the mess the EU has gotten itself into over the backstop this week. Ireland’s Europe Minister Helen McEntee was evasive on whether there would be no hard border in the event of the deal. Have they been taking lessons from Corbyn on how to maintain so many contradictory positions on Brexit at once?