Hancock: Government Will “Listen Very Carefully” to Calls to Remove Backstop

#Brexit: The government will “listen very carefully” to calls to remove the Northern Irish backstop, says Health Secretary Matt Hancockhttps://t.co/LUddstfYmj #Marr pic.twitter.com/DCkxlHHmuT — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 27, 2019

Matt Hancock has given the clearest public signal yet that the Government is considering getting behind moves to remove the backstop from the deal, provided Bercow calls the appropriate amendments on Tuesday. There are rumours of a mass walkout if Bercow again abuses his position to not call a Government-backed amendment with a decent chance of securing a majority…