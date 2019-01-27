Cooper “Hopes” Corbyn Will Support Her Power Grab

Labour’s Yvette Cooper on her plan to delay #Brexit: "We can’t just carry on with a game of chicken"https://t.co/LUddstfYmj #Marr pic.twitter.com/cKZRnU3oo1 — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 27, 2019

Yvette Cooper has said that she “hopes” Corbyn will come out and back her power-grab amendment on Tuesday – obviously without Labour frontbench support it’s not going through. Four years after he defeated her in Labour’s leadership election Corbyn might be about to hand her the power she never managed to win herself…