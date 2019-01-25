Ten Times Leading People’s Vote Supporters Attacked Corbyn

The embattled People’s Vote campaign are dismayed that Jeremy Corbyn won’t get off the fence and back their second referendum campaign. It’s funny how they’re now begging for his help when they’ve been some of his harshest critics for years. Here’s what some leading People’s Voters really think about Corbyn:

Tony Blair in 2016 said Jeremy Corbyn in power would be a “very dangerous experiment”.

Peter Mandelson in 2017 said "I work every single day in some small way to bring forward the end of his tenure in office. Something, however small it may be – an email, a phone call or a meeting I convene – every day I try to do something to save the Labour party from his leadership."

Alastair Campbell in 2015 called on Labour members to vote for "anyone but Corbyn" and said that his election as leader would show that Labour had "given up on being a serious party of government".

Chuka Umunna in 2015 said that Corbyn and his "nasty trolls" should be disqualified from office because of their pacifist views.

Sadiq Khan in 2016 wrote that Labour "cannot win with Corbyn" and said that Corbyn had "proved that he is unable to organise an effective team, and has failed to win the trust and respect of the British people".

Tom Baldwin, the People's Vote's Director of Communications, wrote in 2016 that "people at every level of our party recognised a responsibility to bring Jeremy Corbyn's experimental retro-70s leadership to a swift end" and tweeted that "getting rid of Corbyn would be a step in the right direction".

Anna Soubry just last week called Corbyn the "most hopeless opposition leader we've ever had".

Mike Gapes also directly attacked Corbyn just last week, saying "Apparently Corbyn is prepared to hold talks with Hamas, Hezbollah, Assad and Iran without preconditions. But not with the UK Prime Minister. Why?"

Chris Leslie in 2015 accused Corbyn of "plucking figures out of the air" and said that his policies would hit the poor the hardest as well as keeping Labour out of power for a decade.

Sarah Wollaston in 2016 said "Whatever your political views, we all benefit from a competent official opposition; that cannot happen under Corbyn".

Never mind his lifelong euroscepticism, if they wanted Corbyn to join them maybe they shouldn’t have spent most of the last four years slagging him off in public…