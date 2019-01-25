Now Varadkar Threatens to Put Troops on the Irish Border

The EU’s calamitous attempts to maintain even a semblance of unity on the Irish backstop have reached farcical new levels today with Leo Varadkar now threatening to put Irish troops back on the border in the event of a no-deal Brexit, despite having again dismissed the need for a hard border just three days ago. There is no way Varadkar will allow himself to become the Irish Prime Minister who put troops back on the Irish border. Momentum is starting to shift firmly against the backstop and the EU are losing the plot. This is a desperate attempt to talk tough, instead the EU just look like headless chickens…