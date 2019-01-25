Green Party Deputy Leader Finally Apologises For Sharing Anti-Semitic Image

Green Party deputy leader Amelia Womack has now deleted a tweet depicting Israel being to blame for the failure of Venezuelan socialism. She said the image, which shows the United States as Death, wielding a scythe bearing the flag of Israel and drawing blood in four separate continents, as painting “a thousand words.” Initially she bizarrely blamed her tweet on her phone running out of battery…

Despite calls for an apology last night it took until late this morning for Womack to actually offer one. Why did it take so long for someone to convince her that maybe a pithy jokey ‘explanation’ in this instance doesn’t quite cut the mustard..?