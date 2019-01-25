Elite Fly 1,500 Private Jets To Davos To Discuss Climate Change

Today the global elite will be discussing Climate Change again, having all flown to Davos to do so on almost 1,500 private jets. This represents a mush higher carbon footprint than last year when they only used 1,300 private jets. Some Government leaders and CEOs have even been using helicopters to save their precious time on those last few miles from the airport to Davos…

In an address earlier this week, the CEO of the World Bank told the assembled delegates that “when you think about climate, get a photo of your children and grandchildren in front of you. I guarantee you it will change your perspective. I did this and it works.” Guido wonders if she has a photo on her private jet…

UPDATE: Oliver Cann of the World Economic Forum has responded to the criticism: “We have been offering incentives to participants to use public transport for some years. We also ask that they share planes if they have to use them; something that has been gaining popularity in recent years.” Thumb a lift in a private jet off a passing billionaire…