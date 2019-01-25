Calais President: We’re Ready, Are You?

The President of the Hauts-de-France Region, Xavier Bertrand, has given a pointed interview to Sky News confirming that Calais, Bolougne and Dunkirk are ready for Brexit whatever happens, but questioning whether the UK is prepared too. Remainers are doing their best to ensure that the UK isn’t…

It follows his article in yesterday’s Telegraph confirming that his administration has done the work to ensure that the French ports and Eurotunnel will have “100 per cent fluidity on day one in the event of a no-deal Brexit”, while Eurotunnel themselves confirmed last week that they are ready “with or without a deal”Completely contradicting Remainers who are still determined to talk up the possibility of disruption…

Quote of the Day

Greg Hands on the peculiar behaviour of some Government ministers…

“Am genuinely confused. Apparently, members of the Conservative Government are threatening to resign if they can’t vote away the Government’s power to govern to a Labour-led cross party group of MPs.”

