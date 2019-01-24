UKIP Director Believes She Is Being Hunted By ‘A Secret Court’

UKIP Director and NEC Member Katie Fanning has published a bizarre post on her personal Facebook profile, claiming that “a secret court is trying to lock me away like Melanie Shaw.” Shaw is a name often referenced by Tommy Robinson supporters who promote a bonkers conspiracy theory that she has been locked up by the Government for speaking out against child abuse.

While Fanning’s vague post reads like the ramblings of a loon, from what Guido can make out it could well be similar to the situation other alt-right British figures have fallen into in recent years – she probably attempted to report on criminal proceedings whilst reporting restrictions were in place. UKIP moving even further into the mad conspiracy-laden world of Tommy Robinson…