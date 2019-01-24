Salmond Speaks: I Am Innocent

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who was arrested by police and charged earlier today, has spoken on the steps of the court. He claimed that he is “innocent of any criminality whatsoever”  and that he stands to “refute absolutely these allegations of criminality.” He said that due to live criminal proceedings, he couldn’t take any questions…

January 24, 2019 at 2:46 pm

Quote of the Day

George Freeman on Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit Position:

“The Leader of the Opposition’s Position is crystal clear – he’s for Leave up north and Remain down south.”

