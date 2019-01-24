Salmond Speaks: I Am Innocent

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who was arrested by police and charged earlier today, has spoken on the steps of the court. He claimed that he is “innocent of any criminality whatsoever” and that he stands to “refute absolutely these allegations of criminality.” He said that due to live criminal proceedings, he couldn’t take any questions…
