Sadiq Watch: Watch Special

Sadiq Khan is gearing up campaign for re-election with plans to target financially-stretched Londoners with rent control policies, despite even socialist economists saying that only bombing is a more effective way to destroy a city.

However, Londoners struggling to pay the rent each month may be less taken in by his ‘man of the people’ act given the swanky wristwatches he is fond of flaunting – and that they can only dream of affording. He’s not the first Labour politician to have a penchant for extravagant wristwear…

Sadiq’s timepiece of choice appears to be the Tag Heuer Formula 1 Calibre 5, which sells for a cool £1,300, marketed as “the casual sports watch for a fast-paced life”:

However he’s also keen on flashing this all-silver number, which Guido reckons is the same Tag Heuer model but with a metal strap. Which sells for an even higher price of £1,400…

It’s not clear whether Sadiq has gone all out and bought both models or goes through the fiddly exercise of changing the strap every time he wants to swap. Either way, they won’t be gathering dust when he’s not wearing them, as he can keep them safely in his Venlo Triple Burlwood Grand Dresser Valet Tray. Normally worth $700 although it’s currently on offer, snap one up while you can…

Luckily Sadiq won’t have to lose sleep about missing out on the discount as he actually received it as a gift from billionaire Emirati property developer Mohamed Ali Alabbar. Maybe next time Sadiq can ask him to gift the people of London some affordable housing instead…