Following the Addams Family-esque presser from People’s Vote MPs this morning, it has emerged that People’s Vote campaign didn’t even sanction their leading supporters’ statement, airtime, or Q&A with the assembled journalists. A People’s Vote spokesperson said simply that: “It is up to MPs what amendments they table and when.”

This is disunity that goes beyond beyond Chuka sending out his own press releases. All is not well between the Judean People’s Vote and the People’s Vote of Judea…