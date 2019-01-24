Airbus Admits the Government Put Them Up to it

Airbus’s Senior UK Vice President Katherine Bennett let slip a key nugget of information live on Sky News this afternoon as part of their anti-No Deal media blitz. When challenged over whether “the government put you up to this,” after initially deflecting the question, Bennett confirmed that the Government had indeed asked them to up the ante on Project Fear:

“They did say could you make sure that you make clear the potential impact of a No Deal, and we are happy to do that because No Deal is potentially going to be catastrophic for us.”

Well, that settles that then…