Your Remainer Overlords Live From Davos

So damaging for Osborne, Rudd and Blair to go around Davos telling EU leaders that a second referendum is on the cards. Could they be any more out of touch? pic.twitter.com/oqeYT7rZej — Change Britain (@Change_Britain) January 23, 2019

Change Britain have compiled a helpful rundown of the eternal wisdom our betters have been dispensing from the snowy slopes of Davos. No doubt this will trigger a mass change of heart among the British people. Are Blair, Osborne and Rudd secret agents of the Leave campaign?