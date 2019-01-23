Your Remainer Overlords Live From Davos

Change Britain have compiled a helpful rundown of the eternal wisdom our betters have been dispensing from the snowy slopes of Davos. No doubt this will trigger a mass change of heart among the British people. Are Blair, Osborne and Rudd secret agents of the Leave campaign?

January 23, 2019 at 5:17 pm

Quote of the Day

George Freeman on Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit Position:

“The Leader of the Opposition’s Position is crystal clear – he’s for Leave up north and Remain down south.”

