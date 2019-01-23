PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?

Q1 Stephen Kerr (Stirling) (Con)
Q2 Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire) (Con)
Q3 Andrew Rosindell (Romford) (Con)
Q4 Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey) (SNP)
Q5 Mr Peter Bone (Wellingborough) (Con)
Q6 Mr Steve Reed (Croydon North) (Lab)
Q7 Gillian Keegan (Chichester) (Con)
Q8 Sarah Jones (Croydon Central) (Lab)
Q9 Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon) (Lab)
Q10 Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire) (Con)
Q11 Michael Fabricant (Lichfield) What recent assessment she has made of the prospects for the economy in the West Midlands; and if she will make a statement. (Con)
Q12 Rachel Maclean (Redditch) (Con)
Q13 Ann Clwyd (Cynon Valley) (Lab)
Q14 Lucy Allan (Telford) (Con)

Quote of the Day

Andrea Leadsom told BBC Radio 4’s Today

“He’s made his views on Brexit on the record, and the problem with that of course is that the chair’s impartiality is absolutely essential. … He’s made his views known on Brexit… it’s a matter for him but nevertheless it’s a challenge and all colleagues need to form their own view of that.”

