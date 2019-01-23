Osborne Claims Tory MPs Will Force Election To Avoid No Deal

George Osborne has popped up on Bloomberg TV to say that he feels the likelihood of an imminent election is “underappreciated” and that a number of Conservative MPs would back Corbyn in a vote of no confidence because “they would rather have a general election than see our country leave the EU without a deal.”

The Sun revealed last night that secret CCHQ projections project in such an election Jeremy Corbyn would win enough seats to command a majority in Parliament. Guido isn’t sure that even FBPE Tories are mad enough to enable a Corbyn government…

Tags:
People:
January 23, 2019 at 1:30 pm

Seen Elsewhere



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

George Freeman on Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit Position:

“The Leader of the Opposition’s Position is crystal clear – he’s for Leave up north and Remain down south.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.