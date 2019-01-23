Osborne Claims Tory MPs Will Force Election To Avoid No Deal

George Osborne has popped up on Bloomberg TV to say that he feels the likelihood of an imminent election is “underappreciated” and that a number of Conservative MPs would back Corbyn in a vote of no confidence because “they would rather have a general election than see our country leave the EU without a deal.”

The Sun revealed last night that secret CCHQ projections project in such an election Jeremy Corbyn would win enough seats to command a majority in Parliament. Guido isn’t sure that even FBPE Tories are mad enough to enable a Corbyn government…