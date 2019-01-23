Chuka’s Staffer Admits Defeat

Morale has clearly taken a hit among the People’s Voters following their hammering from all sides last night. Even Chuka Umunna’s staff have been having trouble not letting their heads drop, with his Campaign Assistant Tom Wilson crafting this masterful tweet celebrating some of the most crushing political failures of recent times:

At least he sets a pretty low bar for People’s Vote to clear. Has Chuka double-checked to make sure he’s not a Lib Dem with this sort of happy-to-just-be-involved attitude?

