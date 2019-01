New ONS figures show that the Government only overspent by £35.9 billion over the last nine months, £13.1 billion less compared to last year. Overspending is now at its lowest level since 2002…

The ONS has also revealed that wages have risen faster than prices, increasing by 3.4%, with inflation at just 2.3%. There are 141,000 more people in work compared to the Summer, and 328,000 more than this time last year. All despite Brexit…