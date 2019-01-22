OECD Chief Says WTO Brexit Will Be Seamless & Low Cost

Search

Nadine Dorries on Brexiteer fears…

“I can feel a growing consensus among a number of MPs — faced with these Europhile kamakaze MPs, who really don’t care about their careers going up in flames, who want to overturn parliamentary tradition in order to stop Brexit — I think many people are now realizing that we would support this deal to get it over the line. Because every day here is a dangerous day at the moment. We may have to see that this is a deal, we will have to swallow our pride, swallow what we would prefer, and vote for it.”