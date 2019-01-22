Despairing Martin Lewis Throws Papers On Politics Live

An exasperated Martin Lewis was so frustrated by Universities Minister Chris Skidmore refusing to say five times whether he would support an extension to Article 50 beyond 29th March 2019. This is why people don’t like politicians…

January 22, 2019

George Freeman on Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit Position:

“The Leader of the Opposition’s Position is crystal clear – he’s for Leave up north and Remain down south.”

